Three held at Chennai Airport with drugs worth Rs 9.86 cr

New Delhi, April 6 The Customs officials at Chennai Airport on Wednesday arrested three persons for smuggling 49.2 kgs Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 crore.

A senior Customs official said that based on specific information, Chennai Customs Air Cargo Intelligence Unit (ACIU), seized 49.2 kgs Pseudoephedrine concealed inside paper board packing material from a UAE bound export consignment.

The official said that the trio had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS act.

They were produced before a concerned court which has remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

