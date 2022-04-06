Three held at Chennai Airport with drugs worth Rs 9.86 cr
April 6, 2022
New Delhi, April 6 The Customs officials at Chennai Airport on Wednesday arrested three persons for smuggling 49.2 kgs Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 crore.
A senior Customs official said that based on specific information, Chennai Customs Air Cargo Intelligence Unit (ACIU), seized 49.2 kgs Pseudoephedrine concealed inside paper board packing material from a UAE bound export consignment.
The official said that the trio had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS act.
They were produced before a concerned court which has remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.
