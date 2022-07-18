Three held by CBI with leopards, tigers' claws

New Delhi, July 18 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday said that they have busted an inter-state gang engaged in illegal wildlife trade with the arrest of three people with claws of big cats.

A senior CBI official said that Pinter Patel, Paramjeet Singh, and Ashok Parekh were arrested following raids.

"An inter-state gang was involved in illegal trafficking of wildlife material. The CBI, in association with the official of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, conducted searches at Delhi and recovered 19 leopard and tiger claws from the accused," the CBI official said.

The official said that further searches were conducted at certain places in Jaipur which resulted in the recovery of seven more tiger and leopard claws.

The arrested accused were produced before a Delhi court which sent to police custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor