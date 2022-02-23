Three held for possession of leopard skin in Chhattisgarh

Three persons have been arrested in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday for possession of leopard skin.

Santosh Singh, Superintendent of Police informed that the accused were arrested after police seized leopard skin from their car in Rajnandgaon district.

"During a search, the police seized a leopard skin kept inside a luggage trunk in a vehicle," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

