Three held in Gurugram for attacking water supplier

Gurugram, July 4 Three persons were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly attacking a water supplier to extort money and to gain full control of the business, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Manish, Sumit alias Baba, the kingpin of the gang, and Vicky.

Till now, eight cases of attempt to murder, assault, and extortion have been registered against Sumit, while two similar cases have been registered against Manish at different police stations in Gurugram.

"The suspects wanted to take full control of the water tanker business. They were threatening to extort money from the victim," said ACP (crime), Varun Dahiya.

According to the police, on July 1, they received a call from a hospital stating that the victim was admitted there with severe injuries.

The victim, Pushpendra, told the police that he supplies water to a factory in Sector 88, and was beaten up by the trio with sticks on June 30.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened to kill him if he failed to meet their demands and continues to supply water tankers.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 10 police station on July 1 under relevant sections of the BNS.

The accused were nabbed from Dhanwapur village and Sector-88 Gurugram.

