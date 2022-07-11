Three held in south Delhi for gambling

New Delhi, July 11 Three men, who were found to be playing cards for money stakes, were arrested in south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Prem Singh, 50, Deepak, 50, and Ravinder Kumar, 52.

DCP, South, Benita Mary Jaiker said an information was received regarding gambling at Sanwal Nagar and a police team rushed to the spot.

"A raid was conducted at Sanwal Nagar, where three persons were found to be playing cards," she said, adding that stake money of Rs 25,340 and playing cards have been recovered.

A case under Sections 12, 9 and 55 of the Delhi Gambling Act was registered at the Defence Colony police station and all the three accused were arrested.

