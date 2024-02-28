Three injured, car set on fire in west Delhi clash

New Delhi, Feb 28 Three people were injured and a car torched in a clash between two groups, including locals, in west Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

The incident, said to have broken out over a monetary dispute, occurred near B-1 Chowk in Khayala area.

According to police, when they reached the spot and tried to restore peace, locals pelted stones at them.

"The situation is under control now. A large number of police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. Police teams have been formed to probe the matter and CCTV footage is being collected," a senior police official said.

Further details are awaited.

