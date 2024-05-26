Three killed as fire breaks out in four-storey house in Delhi

New Delhi, May 26 Three people died after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area on Sunday, a fire department official said, adding that one charred body was recovered and 12 people were rescued after flames were doused.

The officials said that the charred body of Parmila Shad (66) was recovered from the first floor of the building while 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and Anju Sharma (34) were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at a house Near the Bank of India, Krishna Nagar was received at 2:35 a.m.

“The flames were doused by 7:20 a.m. and it was found that the fire was in 11 two-wheelers in the stilt parking of the house and spread to the first floor. The building comprises ground (stilt) +4 floors having an area of 100 sq yards,” said Garg.

“The second, third and fourth floors were affected by heat and smoke. One charred body was found on the first floor and 12 persons were rescued from upper floors and taken to different hospitals,” said Garg.

“Two of them were declared dead at GTB hospital while one serious person was referred to Max hospital,” said Garg, adding that a total five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

