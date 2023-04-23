Three killed in road accident in Kerala's Wayanad
By IANS | Published: April 23, 2023 08:24 PM 2023-04-23T20:24:04+5:30 2023-04-23T20:40:09+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 Three people were killed and three others injured critically in an accident at Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday after their car fell into a gorge, police said.
The accident occurred at Poozhimada in Kappetta town of Wayanad after the car overturned after hitting an electric post, police said.
