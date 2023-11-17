Three killed in road mishap in Odisha's Angul

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 Three persons were killed in a road accident at Kishorenagar in Odisha's Angul district, said officials on Friday.

Local sources said a private passenger bus 'Prachi' from Jharsuguda was en route to Bhubaneswar on Thursday night. The vehicle halted at Baragapalli in the Kishorenagar police station area after it encountered some technical glitches.

As the bus staff were engaged in the repairing work, the passengers alighted the vehicle. Some of the passengers while crossing the road were hit by a speeding truck. Three injured were admitted to Kishorenagar hospital while a few others were rushed to Rairakhol Sub-divisional hospital. Two persons succumbed to the injuries at the hospital in Rairakhol while one passenger died at Kishorenagar hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ananda Pradhan of Sundargarh district, Ghanashyam Barik of Brajarajanagar, and Nayan Kumar Nayak of Laikera in the Jharsuguda district.

The truck driver, along with the vehicle, escaped the place after the incident.

Kishorenagar police have been investigating the matter after registering a case in this regard.

