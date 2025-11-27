Three killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 27 Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Telangana on Thursday.

A person was burnt alive in the collision between a truck and an ethanol tanker near Pilligundu in Hanwada mandal on National Highway 167 in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district on Thursday.

According to police, a truck rammed into an ethanol tanker, triggering a huge fire. The driver of the tanker was charred to death in the collision.

Locals rescued the truck driver.

On receipt of information, firefighting personnel rushed to the spot. Three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames. It took three hours for them to control the fire.

In another incident, two people were killed in Telangana's Hanamkonda district. A DCM van hit a motorbike near Venkatapuram. Both people on the bike died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Yakub and Venkat Reddy.

Meanwhile, a heavy truck ran amok in Bapatla of Andhra Pradesh. The truck rammed into roadside shops at Kopperapadu in Ballikurava mandal. There were no casualties.

The truck, which was heading to Addanki from Hyderabad, lost control and rammed into the roadside shops.

People in the shops, and those standing on the footpath, moved away in time to save themselves.

Locals pulled a person trapped in the debris.

Shops suffered heavy damage in the accident. Shopkeepers caught hold of the driver and handed him over to the police.

According to officials, 6,433 people have died in 15,462 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh so far this year.

Andhra Pradesh stands at the eighth slot in road accidents in the country.

Voicing concern over the increasing road accidents, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to conduct a third-party audit on road accidents.

Third-party auditing is expected to help in ascertaining if the accident occurred due to defect in the vehicle, lapse on the part of the driver or gaps in road engineering works.

The officials explained that two-wheelers caused one-third of these accidents, and 53 per cent of the accidents were self-accidents involving cars and two-wheelers.

