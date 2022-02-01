Three minor sisters killed in roof collapse in UP

Baghpat (UP), Feb 1 Three children were killed after the ceiling of a room at a brick kiln, fell on them in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Raj Kamal Yadav, district magistrate, Baghpat, said: "Three sisters died after the ceiling of the room collapsed. While two of the children were aged 15 and 12 years, the third was two months old."

The official further said: "They are survived only by their mother. Her financial situation is not good. We will try to get her all the help possible from administration."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation in the matter has been started.

