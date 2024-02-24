Three New Criminal Laws Replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act To Come Into Force From July 1 – Top Points
Three newly enacted laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act - are set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, with effect from July 1.
The new laws, approved by Parliament on December 21 and receiving assent from President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, will bring about substantial changes in legal provisions and sections. Let's explore some key modifications from the Indian Penal Code to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita:
Murder Offence: Under the IPC, Section 302 addressed the punishment for murder. However, in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, murder will be covered under Section 101. Interestingly, Section 302 in the new law now deals with snatching.
Cheating Offence: Section 420 of the IPC, related to cheating, is not retained in the new law. Instead, cheating is encompassed under Section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Illegal Assembly: IPC's Section 144, addressing illegal assembly, will now be referred to as Section 187 in the new legislation.
Waging War: Section 121 of the IPC, dealing with waging war against the Government of India, is now designated as Section 146.
Defamation: IPC's Section 499, covering defamation, is now replaced by Section 354 in the new law.
Punishment for Rape: IPC's Section 376, related to the punishment for rape, is restructured. In the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 63 addresses the punishment, while Section 64 pertains to the offense of gang rape, and Section 70 outlines the punishment for it.
Sedition: IPC's Section 124-A, involving sedition, is transformed into Section 150 in the new legislation.