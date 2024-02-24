Three New Criminal Laws Replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act To Come Into Force From July 1 – Top Points

Three newly enacted laws - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act - are set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, with effect from July 1.

The new laws, approved by Parliament on December 21 and receiving assent from President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, will bring about substantial changes in legal provisions and sections. Let's explore some key modifications from the Indian Penal Code to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: