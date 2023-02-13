Three private buses gutted in fire

Hyderabad, Feb 13 Three buses belonging to a private travel company were gutted in a fire in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place at a parking place near IDL Cheruvu area after 1 a.m.

The buses of Bharathi Travels parked there suddenly caught fire. Locals tried to douse the fire but flames spread fast and engulfed three vehicles. Four other buses were immediately moved from there as a precautionary measure.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the fire but by then the buses were completely gutted.

The cause of the fire was not known. Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor