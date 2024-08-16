Three Rohingyas including two women arrested in Tripura

Agartala/Guwahati, Aug 16 Three Rohingyas, including two women, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel from Agartala railway station on Friday.

An official said that the GRP personnel arrested the Myanmar nationals from Agartala railway station on Friday before boarding a train to go to other Indian states.

He said that the Rohingyas, aged between 19 to 27 years old, entered Tripura illegally from Bangladesh.

More than one million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar have been living in Cox's Bazar in southeast Bangladesh since 2017.

Officials said that over the last three months, around 250 Bangladeshi nationals and 35 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, Border Security Force (BSF), and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi after visiting the Guwahati frontier for four days reviewed the operational preparedness of the force and prevailing security scenario along the frontiers.

ADG Gandhi said that the BSF is committed to ensuring the security and safety of the country, particularly in light of the challenges arising from the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

After visiting bordering areas under the Guwahati frontier, he urged all personnel to remain vigilant and continue their exemplary work in maintaining the integrity of the India-Bangladesh international border.

He interacted with field commanders, thoroughly reviewing the border domination plan and assessing the operational preparedness to counter any threats.

Gandhi, who is also heading a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to monitor the current situation on the India-Bangladesh border, in a meeting conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness and prevailing security scenario along the frontiers.

Gandhi praised the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the BSF personnel in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

BSF’s Guwahati Frontier Inspector General Makrand Deouskar and other senior officials briefed the ADG focusing on the current security challenges posed by unrest in Bangladesh and the necessary measures being taken to combat these issues.

The discussions highlighted strategies to prevent any form of infiltration and to control trans-border crimes, ensuring the safety and security of the border areas.

