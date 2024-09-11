Three Sisters Including Infant Die from Diarrhoea in Gonda Village

In a recent outbreak of diarrhoea in Bishanpur Sangam village, three young sisters, including an infant, have tragically died over the past three days. Six other individuals have been hospitalized due to the illness. District Magistrate Neha Sharma reported that medical teams are on-site, and a comprehensive cleanliness campaign has been launched to address the situation.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rashmi Verma, the deceased girls are Shiva (2), daughter of Mahesh Datt; Pallavi (8); and Chanchal (20 days), both daughters of Ganesh Datt. The hospitalized patients at the local community health centre include Shradha (4), daughter of Ganesh Datt; Sunita (45), wife of Chandrashekhar; Anita Tiwari (40), wife of Ugrasen; Aman (22), son of Ugrasen; Deep Shikha (22), wife of Aman; and Aadarsh (16), son of Ugrasen.

Dr. Verma stated that while all the hospitalized individuals are in serious but stable condition, a health department team has been dispatched to the village to spray disinfectants and urge residents to maintain proper hygiene. District Magistrate Sharma also noted that officials at the block level are in contact with the affected families, ensuring that those in critical condition receive necessary medical care at the hospital.

