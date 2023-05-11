Three storeyed building collapses in Gujarat's Ahmedabad
By ANI | Published: May 11, 2023 10:34 PM 2023-05-11T22:34:03+5:30 2023-05-11T22:35:03+5:30
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 : A three-storeyed building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.
The incident happened in the Vejalpur area.
Fire tenders immediately reached the spot after receiving the information.
Further details are awaited.
