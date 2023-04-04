Three students drown in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar, April 4 Three students drowned in the Nalia river in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday, while two others were rescued, police said.

According to locals, the five Class 11 students of Charampa College went to the river for a bath, when the tragic incident occurred.

The local fire service team rushed to the spot and rescued all five students and took them to Bhadrak hospital where the doctors pronounced three dead. Two other students were discharged after first aid.

P.K. Khara, a doctor of the Bhadrak hospital said: "We received three of them dead at the hospital. Their post-mortem examination will be conducted and the exact cause will be ascertained after that."

