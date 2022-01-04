Three teenagers held for killing friend in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Police arrested three people for allegedly killing an 18-year-old boy after he refused to lend his jacket to them so they could impress girls, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Parvinder Singh.

The victim has been identified as Santosh while the accused persons have been identified as Prince (19), Harshu (19), and Javed (19), said a statement by the police.

On December 28, 2022, the teen's mother, a resident of Delhi's Mangolpuri reported that her son was allegedly abducted by a group of four boys-- namely Prince, Harshu, Paras and Javed (resident of the same locality), since they were absconding, as per the statement.

During the interrogation, the accused persons revealed that on the afternoon of December 25, 2021, Prince had asked Santosh to lend the jacket to him for some time in order to impress girls, but the victim refused and taunted him on his poverty.

They allegedly stabbed Santosh and threw his body into a drain. The body has been recovered, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

