Thrissur Pooram 2024: All Roads Lead to Thekkinkadu Maidan To Witness the Festive Gathering

The grandeur of Thrissur Pooram, hailed as the mother of all Poorams, illuminates Kerala's vibrant cultural tapestry. Renowned as one of the world's largest temple festivals, it epitomizes the state's rich heritage. Nestled amidst Kerala's diverse religious landscape, Thrissur Pooram stands as a testament to the region's lush landscapes, intricate rituals, and storied history. Its magnificence perpetuates Kerala's legacy of cultural splendor, captivating audiences from far and wide.

Thrissur Pooram takes place during the Malayalam month of Medam, coinciding with the pooram day and the rising of the moon with the Pooram star. This year's Thrissur Pooram is scheduled for April 20. As per Drik Panchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will commence on April 19 at 10:57 AM and conclude on April 20 at 2:04 PM.

Although Thrissur Pooram is rooted in temple traditions, its allure transcends boundaries of caste, creed, color, religion, and age, drawing individuals from all walks of life. The festival unites people in joyous celebration, marked by melodious music, vibrant processions, bustling fairs, and dazzling fireworks. As the spectacle of the year unfolds, here are some intriguing tidbits to illuminate the essence of Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram, spanning seven days, culminates on its sixth day, renowned as the pinnacle of the festival's festivities. This significant day unfolds in the Malayalam month of Medam, specifically when the moon ascends alongside the auspicious Pooram star. This year, the illustrious Thrissur Pooram is slated for April 20th, marking a vibrant convergence of culture, tradition, and community spirit.

In 1796, during the reign of Shakthan Thampuran, the ruler of Cochin from 1790 to 1805, Thrissur Pooram was inaugurated. The inception of this iconic festival was sparked by a unique circumstance. Traditionally, temples would partake in the Arattupuzha Pooram. However, in that particular year, inclement weather, characterized by heavy rainfall, thwarted their participation. Seizing the opportunity to establish a grand celebration in Thrissur, Shakthan Thampuran initiated Thrissur Pooram, thus birthing a tradition that continues to enchant and unite communities to this day.

The grandeur of Thrissur Pooram is enriched by the participation of several prominent temples. Among the esteemed participants are the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, Laloor Bhagavathy Temple, Sree Karthyayani Temple, Kanimangalam Temple, Nethila Kavu Bhagavathy Temple, Paramekkavu Bagavathi Temple, Panamukkumpally Sastha Temple, Pookattikkara - Karamukku Bhagavathy Temple, Chembukkavu Bhagavathy Temple, and the Parakkottukavu Bhagavathy Temple. Together, these sacred sites contribute to the majesty and spiritual fervor of Thrissur Pooram, weaving a tapestry of tradition and devotion.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Thekkinkadu Maidanam in Thrissur, a spectacle unfolds on the auspicious day of Thrissur Pooram. Fifty resplendently adorned elephants, accompanied by traditional music, grace the grounds with their majestic presence. At the heart of this grandeur stands the revered Vadakkunnathan Temple, where devotees pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan.

Throngs of worshippers, hailing from every corner of India and beyond, converge upon Thrissur to partake in the processions and seek blessings from the divine. A highlight of the festivities is the spectacular fireworks display, known as Vedikkettu, captivating spectators and adding an extra layer of enchantment to the celebration. Thrissur Pooram thus emerges as a beacon of spiritual devotion and cultural splendor, drawing pilgrims and revelers alike to its sacred grounds.