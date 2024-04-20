Thrissur Pooram 2024: Fireworks Lights Up the Sky of Kerala City on Occasion of Festival (Watch)

Thrissur Pooram festival commenced with a spectacular display of fireworks illuminating the night sky in Thrissur. Celebrated on the auspicious day of Pooram in the Malayalam month of Medam, the festival is renowned for its procession of adorned elephants, vibrant Panchavadyam performances, and an extravagant showcase of fireworks.

Thrissur Pooram takes place during the Malayalam month of Medam, coinciding with the pooram day and the rising of the moon with the Pooram star. As per Drik Panchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will commence on April 19 at 10:57 AM and conclude on April 20 at 2:04 PM.

Although Thrissur Pooram is rooted in temple traditions, its allure transcends boundaries of caste, creed, color, religion, and age, drawing individuals from all walks of life. The festival unites people in joyous celebration, marked by melodious music, vibrant processions, bustling fairs, and dazzling fireworks. As the spectacle of the year unfolds, here are some intriguing tidbits to illuminate the essence of Thrissur Pooram.