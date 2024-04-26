Thrissur Pooram 2024: Foreign Vlogger Couple Alleges Sexual Harassment at Kerala (Watch)

A renowned vlogger duo, recognized for their popular travel content, has come forward with allegations of experiencing sexual harassment during the recent conclusion of Kerala's celebrated Thrissur Pooram festival. Mackenzie and Keenan, an American vlogging couple, shared a video on their Instagram page depicting an incident where a man is seen attempting to forcibly kiss Mackenzie after engaging in conversation with her.

Watch:

Amidst the high-energy festivities of the Thrissur Pooram, which took place on April 19 in the central Kerala city, a video titled 'Questionable Moments at Thrissur Pooram' surfaced, capturing attention. In the footage, Keenan, one half of the vlogging duo, revealed an unsettling encounter where he alleged that a man in his 50s sexually assaulted him, prompting him to defensively push the individual away.

In contrast, Kerala police officials have stated that they have not received any formal complaint from Mackenzie and Keenan regarding the alleged incidents at the Thrissur Pooram festival.

Also Read| Mumbai Shocker: Uncle Rapes Niece On Multiple Occassions After Threatening Her With Obscene Pics

We have not received any complaints in this regard until now, police said, adding that an accused man in the video has been identified. In the video, the couple said the people there were a bit frisky. The narration in the video said they had a wonderful time at Thrissur Pooram, but there were also some questionable moments.

