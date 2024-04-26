Mumbai Shocker: Uncle Rapes Niece On Multiple Occassions After Threatening Her With Obscene Pics

The Kalamboli police arrested a 35-year-old man for sexually assaulting his niece for 8 years. The abuse continued even after the victim's marriage. When she refused his advances, the accused sent inappropriate photos of her to her husband. The incident was reported in Khidkupada village in Panvel where the victim was residing before marriage. The arrested accused was identified as Adesh Vasant Ulvekar and he used to rape her niece by spiking her cold drinks with sedatives. In couple of occasions, he had also taken her to different lodgeds in Panvel where he raped and also took intimate photos.

When the girl was married and shifted to her husband’s home, the accused continued to harass her. According to police, even after the marriage of the victim, the accused sought advancement with her niece. When she refused his advances, the accused sent inappropriate photos of her to her husband. After seeing photos, her husband got angry, asked her to go back to her father’s home and also left her. Finally, the victim approached the Kalamboli police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of rape under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act 2012 and arrested the accused.