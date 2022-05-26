Throw children out of house who harass their parents, says Haridwar SDM court

The Haridwar SDM court has recently given a landmark verdict giving a big blow to the children who are abusing their parents. Some elderly people had filed lawsuits against their children. During the hearing, the court has ordered to evict the children of the elderly from their properties and vacate the house within a month. Besides, the police administration has been asked to take necessary action if the court order is not complied with. The case was filed in the SDM court by six elderly couples from Jwalapur, Kankhal and Rawli Mehdud areas of Haridwar.

Their kids don't care about them at all. They had said that they do not think of medicine in their illness, nor do they pay attention to their eating and drinking. Not only that, they had told the court while filing the case that they also mentioned that they were also beaten.

The petition, filed by the elderly couple, sought eviction of the children from immovable and movable property. The case was being heard in Haridwar SDM Court. The SDM court on Wednesday handed down a landmark verdict instructing the police to vacate the house within 30 days.

There are many elderly couples who are experiencing this type of harassment or their children are neglecting them. Under this law, the elderly or senior citizens living in such a situation can seek justice by filing a suit in the court. The court is also hearing some cases of cheating with parents. According to a source, SDM Rana said that some such cases are in the final stages of hearing and the outcome may come soon.