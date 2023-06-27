Thunderstorms, light-intensity rain likely in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 : The Meteorological Centre in Shimla on Tuesday predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms in different parts of the state.

According to the weather department, different areas of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan districts are expected to get light-intensity rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 2-3 hours.

Earlier in the day, heavy rain triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala, officials said on Tuesday.

"Today, on 27/06/2023 at 07:50 am, according to the information received from the District Disaster Management Authority Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi-Killar Highway (SH-26) has been blocked due to a flash flood in Dared Nala," SDRF of Himachal Pradesh tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state.

According to the Public Works Department minister, over 300 roads have been blocked in the state due to the incessant rain.

"We are well prepared for any eventuality. During the past two or three days there has been a rain alert in the state. 301 roads are closed in the state. This rain has caused a 27 crore rupees loss in the state. The restoration is underway, 180 roads will be opened by today evening and tomorrow on the 27th we shall restore 15 roads. And during the next two days, more 106 roads will be cleared. We shall start a contact number as a hipline by today evening. We have also identified nearly 350 landslide-vulnerable spots and preventive majors are being displayed, we shall ensure that people do not go. there. Yesterday one of our workers died on the spot, people will also have to be responsible. We have also deployed 390 machinery to restore the roads. We shall ensure that all roads are restored," said Vikramaditya Singh, Minister of Public Works Department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor