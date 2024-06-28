Ticketless travel: Samastipur division imposed fines on 2.09 lakh erring train passengers

Patna, June 28 The Samastipur division of Indian Railways, which is carrying out a drive against ticketless travel by passengers, imposed fines on 2.09 lakh people.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Samastipur released data till June 25 and said the department collected fines to the tune of Rs 15.5 crore from 2.09 lakh passengers in the first three months of the financial year 2024-25.

The officials have formed special teams in almost all the railway sections of this division to clamp down on ticketless travel.

“We have been carrying out a ticket checking campaign for the last few months and we will continue the same in the future. In such a situation, railway passengers need to be alert,” said Vinay Srivastava, DRM, Samastipur division of East Central Railway.

The official said one should not travel in AC coaches without proper tickets and travelling without a ticket is a crime.

There are also fines for adults travelling on a child’s ticket, smoking on the train and chain pulling without reason.

