Tickets given to BJP loyalists, remaining candidates to be named in couple of days: Bommai

Chitradurga March 15 Stating that the BJP has given tickets to the loyalists, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the candidates for the eight remaining seats in the state will be announced in a day or two.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Maadara Chennaiah seer here on Friday, Bommai said he came for the darshan of the pontiff before the Lok Sabha polls and the latter advised him to do good for the people. "I have been doing the same thing for the last so many years".

He said there had been a discussion about the ticket for the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency in the the party's central parliamentary board but he had not heard about the name of the candidate for the Chitradurga seat. The rumour of the sitting MP being denied a ticket was not true.

On former minister K.S.Eshwarappa holding a meeting of his followers in Shivamogga, Bommai said he had already spoken with the Delhi leaders about it and everything would be sorted out. The sitting Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi would also join him in the campaign. "I have been in state politics for more than three decades and have a big number of supporters. Since I have been elected to the Legislative Council twice from local bodies and worked with them, I have got a lot of supporters."

Asked about registering a POCSO case against former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, he said the Home Minister had already given a statement that the probe must be held with the utmost responsibility. The complainant in the past has filed cases against several people in high posts and her mental condition would also be probed. Some people are trying to tarnish Yediyurappa's image. There seems to be a malafide intention behind this complaint and the truth will come out during the probe. Such things happen during the election but truth always wins.

