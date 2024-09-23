Tiger Attack in Pilibhit: Villager Severely Injured During Restroom Break; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a unfortunate incident in Pilibhit, a villager was severely injured by a tiger while taking a restroom break near a forested area. Panic spread quickly among the locals as the tiger fled into nearby bushes after the attack. A video that surfaced on September 24 shows the chaos that ensued, with people frantically trying to escape, some even falling onto the road in their rush.

पीलीभीत



➡शौच के लिए गए ग्रामीण पर बाघ ने किया हमला

➡बाघ के हमले में ग्रामीण बुरी तरह से हुआ लहूलुहान

➡हमले के बाद ग्रामीणों की भीड़ ने बाघ की घेराबंदी की

➡बाघ को देख भीड़ में मची भगदड़ सड़क पर गिरे लोग

➡हमले के बाद डैम किनारे झाड़ियों में डेरा जमाकर बैठा बाघ

➡सूचना के बाद… pic.twitter.com/cviT5keaI4 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) September 23, 2024

In an attempt to contain the situation, a crowd of villagers gathered, encircling the tiger, which had taken refuge in the dense foliage near a dam. Despite the seriousness of the incident and multiple reports to the authorities, forest department officials reportedly failed to arrive at the scene, causing growing concerns among the locals. The injured villager was left in critical condition, and fears remain high as the tiger continues to remain at large, hiding in the surrounding wilderness.