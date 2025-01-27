Tiger Attack in Wayanad: Kerala Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew in Mananthavady; Schools and Anganwadis Closed

A curfew was imposed in parts of Mananthavady Municipality, Wayanad, on Sunday after a fatal tiger attack claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman. Authorities have declared the tiger a man-eater, with plans for its culling underway. The decision came after a high-level meeting held at the district collectorate, where Forest Minister A K Saseendran confirmed the declaration.

The curfew, effective from 6 am on January 27 for 48 hours, has been imposed in Division 1 (Pancharakolli), Division 2 (Pilakavu), and Division 36 (Chirakkara), as per an official release. During this period, all schools, Anganwadis, Madrasas, and tuition centers in these divisions will remain closed. Additionally, students from the affected areas attending schools outside will be exempt from attending classes on January 27 and 28, the release further stated.

People scheduled to attend PSC exams or other exams at educational institutions are advised to contact their division councilor to make the necessary arrangements. This decision follows the tragic incident on Friday morning, when Radha, a woman from a Scheduled Caste community, was mauled to death by a tiger while plucking coffee at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village.

The move to declare the tiger a man-eater was made after assessing its repeated attacks and the increasing threat to human lives, Minister Saseendran said. The same tiger that killed Radha also attacked Beat Forest Officer Jayasurya, a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) deployed for patrolling duty in the area on Sunday.

The tiger was declared a man-eater after consultations with the Advocate General and other legal experts, with the full support of the Chief Minister, as confirmed by officials. In response to the threat, authorities have taken measures to clear undergrowth in the surrounding areas, and surveillance efforts will be ramped up. As part of a broader wildlife management initiative, Forest Minister Saseendran announced that 100 new cameras will be installed in Wayanad, and 400 AI cameras will be deployed across the state by March 31 to enhance monitoring and prevent wildlife-related attacks.

