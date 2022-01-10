Tiger claws, canines seized from Bandhavgarh Reserve, 3 arrested

A joint team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Madhya Pradesh Forest Department seized 13 tiger claws and two tiger canines from the Panpatha area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on January 8, officials said.

The team also arrested three persons in the case, stated the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor