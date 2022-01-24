Tight security to ensure peaceful Republic Day in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24 Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said on Monday that all arrangements are in place to ensure that the Republic Day functions are held peacefully in Srinagar and other district headquarters of Kashmir.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said that all security arrangements have been put in place and that security forces will ensure peaceful conduct of Republic Day functions in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Valley.

Police, CRPF and the army have been carrying out security drills like area domination, drone surveillance, etc., in Srinagar and district headquarters for the past one week.

"All sensitive areas have been covered and we will ensure a peaceful Republic Day in Srinagar and all district headquarters," Kumar told media persons at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar on the sidelines of the full dress rehearsal parade on Monday ahead of the Republic Day.

P.K.Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said, "Today, I have reviewed the full dress rehearsal and every arrangement has been reviewed.

"As far as security arrangements are concerned there seems to be no issue as security forces, including police and CRPF have been busy with area domination for the past one week. All Republic Day functions will be held peacefully in Kashmir while following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB)".

All high rise structures around the venue of the main parade in Srinagar have been taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces. Security men in civvies have fanned out in the area surrounding the venue to keep an eye on suspicious movement.

Aerial backup by drones is being provided to augment the security effort of the forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor