Tihar administration revoked permission for Sunita Kejriwal's Monday meeting with Kejriwal, says AAP

New Delhi, April 28 The AAP on Sunday claimed that the Tihar Jail authorities have revoked permission given to Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to meet him on Monday.

"The meeting, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Monday), has now been cancelled, leaving both the Kejriwal family and AAP supporters dismayed," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), adding that the Tihar Jail administration has not cited any reason yet for cancelling Sunita Kejriwal's meeting.

The prison administration is yet to respond to the AAP claims.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No 2 in judicial custody. He has provided a list of six individuals, whom he wants to meet in prison.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor