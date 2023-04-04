"Tihar Fitness Centre" inaugurated by DG (P) Sanjay Beniwal

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Country's biggest prison Tihar jail, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Bwal inaugurates the fitness centre at the Prison Headquarters in the national capital.

Beniwal inaugurated the "Tihar Fitness Centre" at the Prison headquarters, on Monday. The objective of opening this fitness centre at prison headquarters is for improving the fitness of the officials and staff of the prison department who are deployed at the prison headquarters.

Beniwal also exhorted all the staff, officials, and security forces of the prison to devote their time towards improving their fitness as it will also help them improve their productivity and performance in duties.

