Tihar Jail to take action against 82 staff who helped conman Sukesh

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police have reportedly written to Tihar Jail authorities to take action against 82 jail officials who allegedly helped multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar by providing him luxury facilities inside the prison.

The letter has been accessed by in which the EOW has even mentioned the name of all 82 jail officials.

"During investigation conducted by the EOW, seven jail officials were arrested in the case as they were found involved in facilitating the organized crime syndicate run by the kingpin Sukesh V. Chandrashekhar operating from the Barrack No 204, Ward No 3, Jail No 10 of Rohini jail," said the police official quoting the letter.

The official said further, during the course of investigation, the CCTV footage of ten cameras of Rohini Jail was collected and examined during which it was found that the view of CCTV cameras installed in the Barrack of accused Sukesh was completely blocked by using curtains and putting mineral water bottles box in front of the camera.

The EOW has mentioned in the letter that no action was taken to remove the object from the view of the camera and for this jail officials got hefty amount from Sukesh and his associates.

"Entries made in the CCTV register by the warder Neeraj Maan, deployed at CCTV control room at Rohini Jail, in this regard, were not only ignored rather Warder Neeraj Maan was put under pressure and discouraged from making such entries by Senior Jail Officials. This clearly established that the staff including senior officers in Rohini Jail No 10 connived with accused Sukesh and facilitated him to carry out his criminal activities from inside the jail, a safe haven for Sukesh," read the letter accessed by .

From checking of Duty Roaster of prison staff and statements of the accused persons, it came out that the staff was deployed in the Barrack of Sukesh in consultation with him in order to facilitate him to carry out his criminal activities.

From analysis of CDRS/IPDRs of phones seized, it was noticed that Sukesh Chandershekar was continuously in possession of two mobile phones.

From the data retrieved from the phone of Dharam Singh Meena, Assistant Superintendent, one page record was retrieved which was explained by him during interrogation and made it clear that Jail Officers were getting money on regular basis.

The accused used to pay around Rs 1.50 crore every month for luxury facilities without any hindrance.

"Further, from statements of the arrested Jail Officials and documents, facts and evidences collected during investigation, it has come out that the money was paid to all the staff irrespective of their duties as bribe to ensure that they keep themselves away from spilling beans and remain silent. The officials of the Jail No 10, Rohini Jail, have also been found involved in taking undue favour from the accused persons, hence, a detailed enquiry/investigation is required to be conducted to reach at a logical conclusion," read the letter.

Soon after getting the letter the Tihar Jail administration had initiated the proceedings. On Friday, a number of jail officials even staged a protest outside Rohini Jail citing they were being framed.

A jail official said that they were looking into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor