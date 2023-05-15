Tillu Tajpuria murder case: Court remands six accused to 14-day judicial custody after police interrogation

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday remanded all six accused arrested in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case to 14 days of judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria remanded all six accused after conducting the hearing through video conferencing.

Delhi Police produced six accused namely Yogesh alias Tunda, Deepak Dabas alias Teeter, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Karmabir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata Ur Rahman physically in court lockup.

The Court has directed the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.

All the accused will be produced through VC on the next date on May 29 and till further orders.

Delhi police had sought judicial custody of all the accused persons in the case.

The court said, "Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and that matter is at the initial stage of investigation and since reasons for remand are found sufficient, accused Riyaz Khan, Deepak alias Tittar, Yogesh Tunda, Rajesh Karambir, Vinod Chawani and Ataul Rehman Khan are remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and be produced before the concerned Court/ Duty MM on May 29."

Advocates Rohit Pathak, RHA Sikander and Ujjawal Puri represented the accused persons.

Advocate RHA Sikander moved an application seeking a direction to ensure the safety and security of accused Riyaz.

The court passed an order and said, "Considering that the accused apprehends threat from rival gang members, thus Superintendent Jail concerned where all 6 accused persons are lodged are directed to ensure proper safety and security of accused persons in Jail".

Furthermore, all accused persons be produced through VC in the present case till further orders, the court directed.

The court directed to send the Copy of the order to Superintendent Jail concerned and DG Prison for compliance.

On May 8, CMM Snigdha Sarvaria granted 4 days of police custody of Deepak Dabas alias Teetar, Rajesh Bawana, Yogesh Tunda and Ariyaz Khan to the Special Cell of Delhi police.

On May 8, four Accused were produced through video conferencing from court lockup.

ACP of Special Cell had sought a seven-day remand of the accused persons. He submitted that the accused are required to be interrogated in the alleged offense.

Custodial interrogation is required to unearth the conspiracy of murder of Tajpuria, he had submitted.

The accused were produced before the court on a production warrant. Special Cell has got issued a production warrant for the accused persons.

After the interrogation of these accused persons, Delhi police arrested Vinod and Ata Ur Rahman on May 9.

The court granted 3 days of police custody of all accused persons on 12 May. All the accused were produced physically before the court.

An FIR was registered by the local police in the incident. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell.

It is said that the murder was committed to take revenge on Jitender alias Gogi who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

