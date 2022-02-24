Time to demonstrate strength through research, innovative initiatives in health: Mandaviya at launch of National Policy Guidelines on Bio-Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the "ICMR/DHR Policy on Biomedical Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Medical Professionals, scientists and technologists at Medical, Dental, Para-Medical Institutes and said that the time has come for India to demonstrate its strength through research and innovative initiatives in the health sector.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya said, "It is time that India also demonstrates its strength and mettle through research, entrepreneurship and innovative initiatives in the health sector, including medical devices. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken several notable steps towards self-reliance and self-sustenance, especially in vaccine development during the pandemic period."

"I am very hopeful that this Policy of DHR-ICMR unveiled today will motivate, incentivise and give a fillip to all the stakeholders. It will ensure multi-disciplinary collaboration, promote start-up culture and develop an innovation-led ecosystem at the medical institutes across the country by promoting Make-in India, Start-Up-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India," he added.

The Health Minister further said that the policy will promote commercial translation of the innovative ideas and innovations in the health sector.

"Our medical workforce comprising of doctors, paramedical staff, technicians have a wealth of knowledge based on their experience of working with fundamental problems at the cutting edge level. They also have ideas for innovations. Till now, these could not get a policy framework and platform for further growth," he said.

"This Policy will connect the industry, technical institutions and promote commercial translation of these ideas and innovations in the health sector. When our philosophy of Seva Bhaav is clubbed with medical expertise and entrepreneurship, I am confident that this will develop a vibrant ecosystem in India, which will not only benefit our citizens but the society and India as a whole," the Health Minister added.

As per the Policy, the medical professionals/ doctors will be encouraged to pursue entrepreneurial ventures by forming start-up companies, taking an adjunct position in Company- Non-Executive Director or Scientific Advisor. The doctors will also be permitted to undertake inter-institutional and industry projects alone or through companies, license technologies to business entities leading to commercialisation, revenue generation for self-sustenance and societal benefit.

The medical professionals will also be permitted to take up sabbatical for translational and commercialisation of their innovation through their start-up company set-up following the institute's permission. The Policy will promote interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, technology development, skill development and foster entrepreneurship development & Make-in-India product development for societal benefit. DHR- ICMR formulated this Policy in consultation with other Government departments/ Ministries/Organisations such as DPIIT, DST, WIPO, DSIR, AIIMS, IIT Delhi etc.

This Policy is an attempt to enable medical institutions to actively support their personnel to contribute in innovation and entrepreneurship associated activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

