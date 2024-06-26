Time to upgrade cybersecurity measures to address dynamic threat landscape: Centre

New Delhi, June 26 In the wake of growing cyber threat incidents, the country needs to continuously upgrade cybersecurity measures to address new vulnerabilities and dynamic threat landscapes, the government has said.

The state-sponsored hacking threats are on the rise worldwide, including in India.

According to Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, it is time to scale up successful projects like hardware security testing and post-quantum cryptography.

Speaking at the Foundation Day of the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS) in Chennai, Sood encouraged SETS to deepen its collaboration with industry, R&D labs, and academia to ensure the nation’s computing and communication infrastructure is quantum-safe.

Sood also inaugurated the Quantum Security Research Lab on the occasion.

Conceived by former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 2002, SETS is a cybersecurity R&D organisation pursuing research in the core areas of cyber security, cryptology, hardware security, quantum security, and network security.

According to Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, these advancements are crucial for SETS to effectively tackle cybersecurity challenges and develop robust solutions.

Dr Maini also noted SETS's involvement in cutting-edge projects, including AI for cybersecurity under the National Supercomputing Mission.

She asserted the importance of standard-based development for international collaborations in areas like quantum communication and 6G.

Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) mentioned the evolving concerns of cybersecurity in the context of AI, the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), and drones.

He urged that SETS should evolve a roadmap to address these challenges and develop innovative solutions.

