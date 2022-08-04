Tina Dabi shares pics showcasing Jaisalmer's beauty

Jaipur, Aug 4 Jaisalmer district collector Tina Dabi has shared beautiful pictures of Jaisalmer which shows the beauty of the pristine city wearing new sheen in monsoon.

Dabi has captioned these pictures as "Jaisalmer in monsoon! This is how beautiful the various parts of the district are looking after receiving record breaking rainfall in the last month."

It needs to be mentioned here that Jaisalmer registered 166.2 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 61.8mm rainfall in July.

This has been highest in Rajasthan over the last 66 years.

In July this year, entire Rajasthan received 270 mm of rain, which is 67 per cent more than the average (161.4 mm).

Earlier, in 1956, 308.7 mm of rain was recorded in the state in the month of July.

In 2021, 130.8 mm of rain was recorded in the state in the month of July, said Radheshyam Sharma, regional director, Met department, Rajasthan.

However, the lowest rainfall in the state was recorded at 7.2 mm in July, 2002. During the entire monsoon season that year, only 175.6 mm of rain was recorded in the state, which is the lowest rainfall recorded till date.

