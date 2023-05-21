TIPRA Motha Chairman holds meeting in Guwahati

May 21, 2023

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 : Bubagra Pradyot Bikram Manikya, TIPRA Motha chairman, on Sunday held a key meeting ...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 : Bubagra Pradyot Bikram Manikya, TIPRA Motha chairman, on Sunday held a key meeting with the leaders of the Assam Jatiya Parishad in Guwahati.

In a very clear and strong statement, he said, "We have been waiting for a long time and if the Govt. of India or the opposition parties don't listen to our demands, we will fight and we may lose but we won't let them win. They should not underestimate us."

He added that he should continue his movement for the rights of the indigenous people of Tripura.

