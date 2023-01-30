TIPRA Motha releases list of candidates for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) released a list of candidates on Monday for the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura. The party headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma has fielded Nitai Sarkar from Bamutia, Swapna Debbarama from Mandaibazar, Biswajit Kalai from Takarjala, Ashish Das from Kamalasagar, MD Shah Alam Miah from Bishalgarh, Manav Debbarma from Golaghati, Abhijit Sarkar from Teliamura, Kshir Mohan Das from Kakraban-Salgarh, Abhhijit Malakar from Rajnagar, Pathan Lal Jamatia from Ampinagar, Nandita Debbarma Reang from Raima Valley and Ranjan Sinha from Chandipur.

Pradyot Deb Barma, amid speculation of a potential alliance with the ruling BJP took to Twitter to clarify that no alliance will be formed with anyone for the upcoming state Assembly polls.The BJP and INPT alliance, which was formed in 2001, disbanded in 2009. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the party teamed up with the BJP once more and won 8 out of the 9 seats it ran for.Tripura, which has a population of over 28 lakh, will elect 60 Assembly members, with the BJP seeking reelection for a second straight term after toppling the CPM government in 2018. The term of Tripura assembly will end on March 22 and will go to polls in a single phase on February 16, 2023.