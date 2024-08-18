Tirupati Fire: Files Gutted Down as Blaze Erupts in TTD Administrative Building

Important files were burned to ashes after a fire broke out at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams administrative building in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Saturday, August 17. The local police are investigating the exact reason for the fire.

TTD vigilance and security department sleuths inspected the annexure complex at the administrative building where the fire mishap was reported. According to TTD authorities, all files have complete backups in the e-office format.

Officials said that the sabotage angle will also be probed into amidst speculation by the ruling TDP leaders that some key files related to the scams-torn engineering department may have been burnt down to ashes in a bid to erase the evidence linked to the alleged irregularities in the TTD engineering department.

The Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of TTD addressed the media at the Annexure Building of the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati wherein the fire accident occurred on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/gVNqQ4joeb — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) August 17, 2024

