Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Sends Prasad for Testing

A wave of anger has spread across the country following the discovery of animal fat mixed in the laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple. This incident has raised serious concerns about the purity and sanctity of offerings at major temples nationwide. In response, many temples, including the Shriram temple in Ayodhya, are now sending samples of their prasad for testing.

Pandits in Ayodhya have advised against offering market-bought prasad to God. At the Ram temple, offerings include rabdi and pedha, while cardamom seeds are distributed as prasad. These items are being tested to check for any adulteration. Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the Ram Mandir Trust, emphasized that prasad is not purchased from outside sources.

Devotees come to the temple without offerings for darshan, and the Ram Mandir Trust provides prasad made from small cardamom and sugar, prepared in a clean and hygienic way. This prasad undergoes regular quality checks.