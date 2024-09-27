Tirupati Laddu Row: Andhra Pradesh Government Forms SIT to Investigate Allegations of Adulteration

The government of Andhra Pradesh has established a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate allegations of adulteration of Tirupati laddus, the sacred sweet, with animal fats.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of not sparing the Sri Venkateswara temple, claiming it used substandard ingredients and animal fats in the preparation of laddus.

Also Read| Gujarat: 29 Rescued from Stranded Bus on Flooded Causeway in Overnight Operation in Bhavnagar (Watch Video).

The allegations have ignited a significant controversy nationwide, offending the sentiments of millions of Hindus. In a late-night order on Thursday, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad stated, "The government of Andhra Pradesh, in line with its commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has deemed it necessary to form an SIT for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the entire matter."

The TTD serves as the official custodian of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. On September 22, the Chief Minister announced at his residence in Undavalli that an SIT would investigate the alleged sacrilege involving the adulteration of laddus.