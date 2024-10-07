Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Prakash Raj Defends Karthi, Calls Out Pawan Kalyan’s Politics

In a recent controversy, actor Prakash Raj strongly criticized Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over his reaction to Tamil actor Karthi’s comments on the Tirupati laddu controversy. The issue emerged during the pre-release event of Karthi’s film Sathyam Sundaram, where an anchor asked him about the laddu row, which involves concerns over the ingredients used in the famous Tirupati laddus. Karthi, who tried to avoid the subject, faced backlash from Pawan Kalyan, who was deeply involved in the protests surrounding the issue.

Prakash Raj, speaking to Sun News, questioned why Pawan Kalyan targeted Karthi instead of addressing the anchor who raised the laddu topic in the first place. He emphasized that Karthi, a Tamil actor promoting his film in Hyderabad, was put in a difficult situation and ended up apologizing to avoid affecting the people associated with his film. Prakash Raj added that leaders like Pawan Kalyan should listen to the public and not become overly defensive about being mocked, implying that the reaction made Kalyan appear more like a "joker" than a leader.

Reflecting on Karthi’s apology, Prakash Raj defended the actor's decision, saying Karthi likely chose to apologize to protect the interests of the distributors, exhibitors, and financiers involved in his movie. He also pointed out that Karthi’s brother, Suriya, did not apologize, and suggested that Karthi’s apology was exploited by Pawan Kalyan for political purposes.

Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 24, 2024

Dear @Karthi_Offl garu,



I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you've shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 24, 2024

The Tirupati laddu controversy gained traction in September when a private laboratory report claimed that foreign fats, including palm oil, fish oil, and even beef tallow, were found in the ghee used for making the laddus. This revelation sparked outrage, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, leading to protests and further political tensions.

Despite the apology, Pawan Kalyan continued to engage with Karthi on social media and later praised several other Tamil film figures during a regional interview. Prakash Raj criticized Kalyan’s actions, labeling them as "shoddy politics" and suggesting that the Deputy Chief Minister was focusing on trivial matters instead of more pressing concerns.