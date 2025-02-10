Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI arrests Four Individuals Over Ghee Supply Violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday arrested four individuals in connection with the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam case. The arrested persons include individuals from organizations supplying ghee, including AR Dairy (Tamil Nadu), Parag Dairy (Uttar Pradesh), Premier Agri Foods, and Alpha Milk Foods.

The investigation revealed serious violations during ghee supply, with irregularities at every step. Representatives of Vaishnavi Dairy secured tenders in the name of AR Dairy for ghee supply. Vaishnavi Dairy fabricated false documents and seals, using the AR Dairy name to manipulate the tender process, said the TDP State Office.

Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row | The CBI investigation team has arrested four individuals in connection with the case. The arrested persons include individuals from organizations supplying ghee, including AR Dairy (Tamil Nadu), Parag Dairy (Uttar Pradesh), Premier Agri Foods, and… — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Also Read | Andhra: SIT arrests four in Tirumala laddu adulteration case.

The TDP State Office stated that Vaishnavi Dairy created fake records, claiming to have sourced ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy in Roorkee.

The matter came to light in July after a lab test revealed animal fats in the ghee supplied by the AR Dairy Foods. This led to the contractor being blacklisted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which then switched to sourcing ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation.