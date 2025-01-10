Tirupati Stampede: TTD Arranges Special Darshan for Injured Devotees on Mukkoti Ekadasi

A day after six people were killed in a stampede at Tirupati, the Andhra Pradesh's TTD government has announced special darshan to the devotes who got injured. As promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TTD, arranged the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Mukkoti Ekadasi, an auspicious occasion believed to guarantee entry to heaven.

"As per the instructions of the CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, the TTD authorities made special darshan arrangements on Friday for the injured in the Tirupati stampede incident," said a TTD release.

The incident occurred while people were waiting to receive tokens for a religious event at the renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy shrine on Tirumala hills, scheduled for January 10.

Also Read: Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Orders Judicial Inquiry, Announces Rs 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families

The government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims of the stampede, an incident that led Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to apologize to the nation and the Hindu community. Expressing grief over the Wednesday night incident, Naidu also announced Rs 2 lakh to those injured.