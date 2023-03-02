Tiruvannamalai ATM heist case: Main accused arrested in Chennai

Chennai, March 2 The main accused in the Tiruvannamalai ATM heist case was arrested by the Chennai special police team on Thursday.

Nizamuddin was arrested after the police team had been following the leads given by the other accused who were secured earlier.

It may be recalled that Rs 72.50 lakh were burgled from four ATMs in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu during the early hours of February 12.

While two of the ATMs were in Tiruvannamalai city, the other two were in Kalasapakkam and Porur towns. Police special team which commenced the investigation immediately after the heist was reported said that the gang used gas welding machines to cut open the ATMs and to loot the money.

Five people were arrested in the case earlier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor