Tis Hazari firing: Court sends three accused on 4-day police remand

New Delhi [India], July 6 : A Delhi Court on Thursday evening sent the three accused to four-day police custody in the Tis Hazari Firing case in which firing and stone pelting occurred between two groups of lawyers on Wednesday.

After their arrest, the accused Sachin Sangwan, Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta were produced before the court amid heavy security. A heavy police force was deployed in view of the possibility of clashes between the groups of lawyers.

Metropolitan magistrate Chatinder Singh of Tis Hazari Court granted four days of police custody of all three accused persons after hearing the submission of Delhi police.

The accused are to be produced before the court on July 10.

The Investigation officer (IO) moved an application seeking four days of police remand. Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Vishal Gupta appeared for Delhi Police.

While seeking remand of accused persons, Investigation Officer (IO) submitted that Police Custody (PC) remand of the accused persons is required for recovery of the weapon of offence and apprehension of accused persons which is a vital part of the evidence.

The court noted that the accused persons were arrested on Thursday.

"Four days police custody is granted," the court ordered after the hearing.

However, it has been directed to investigating agency that no accused be subjected to any torture during police custody.

"Accused persons namely Sachin Sangwan, Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta were handed over to IO/SI Vinod Nain," the court ordered.

"Medical examination of the accused persons was done as per the rules. All the guidelines of Hon'ble Apex Court be complied with," the court directed.

It was submitted by advocate Arjun Anand and Sanjay Sharma, Counsel for accused Ravi Gupta that there is no incriminating evidence against him.

It was submitted by advocate Deepak Sharma and Karan Sachdeva, Counsels for accused Aman Singh that they concede with the application of the IO seeking remand of the accused.

It was submitted by Satish Sangwan, Counsel for accused Sachhin Sangwan that the custody of accused Sachin Sangwan is not required as he is not previously convicted and is an advocate by profession.

A case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act in the matter.

According to sources, another accused was detained and questioned. He was released after questioning. Delhi police are likely to arrest more persons in this case.

