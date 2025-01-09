Tit for tat by CM Vijayan: MLA, ex-legislator named in FIR in Cong leader’s suicide case

Wayanad, Jan 9 In a swift move that has landed the Congress party in trouble, the Kerala Police on Thursday registered an FIR in which several party leaders have been named in a suicide case.

The FIR has named Sulthan Bathery Congress legislator I.C. Balakrishnan and former party MLA and Wayanad district Congress committee president N.D. Appachan and other party leaders in the suicide case of treasurer N.M. Vijayan.

The quick move by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Home Minister, can be seen as a retaliatory action for the Congress demanding that CPI-M Kannur district panchayat president and upcoming youth leader P.P. Divya be held responsible for the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu in October last year.

Following pressure, not only did Divya quit as president, but was on the run for some time.

After rejection of her anticipatory bail plea, Divya was arrested and was in jail for a few days following which she got bail and is out now.

Treasurer N.M. Vijayan and his son were found dead in their home at Wayanad on December 27 and his suicide letter gave the amount collected from different candidates for appointments in cooperative banks.

It also included the names of Congress leaders who allegedly received these funds, including Balakrishnan, Appachan and K.K. Gopinathan, and the loans he took for paying back these amounts.

Vijayan mentioned in his suicide note that he wanted this note to be handed over to the Congress leaders, and directed his son Vijesh to wait for 10 days and then hand it over to the Wayanad district police chief.

It is based on this letter that the Wayanad police has now registered an FIR against the top Congress leaders.

Reacting to this, Appachan said, “Just see how the Vijayan government is dealing with cases. We all saw P.V. Anvar (a two-time legislator who shifted loyalties from the Left camp) being arrested and sent to jail. So, this move against us by the police is nothing new. My hands are clean. Now that I am being included as accused in the FIR, I will fight the case.”

With Divya having been arrested under “abetment of suicide” charges, the CPI-M and CM Vijayan see that the same can apply to Balakrishnan and Appachan, the tallest Congress leaders in Wayanad.

Now all eyes are on what will be the fate of these Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, the other son and wife of Vijayan after getting a visit from Congress leaders led by veteran legislator and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, have expressed full faith in their father’s party.

