TMC files complaint with ECI against Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, March 26 Trinamool Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal against BJP's Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate, Dilip Ghosh, accusing him of using derogatory comments about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a briefing of media persons.

In the complaint forwarded to the office of CEO, West Bengal, the ruling party has accused Ghosh, also the former state president of BJP West Bengal, of casting aspersions about the Chief Minister’s family lineage.

According to Trinamool Congress, such comments on the part of Ghosh were a clear violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) which disallows any political party or candidate from indulging in any activities or making any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offending decency and morality.

In the letter to the CEO, West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress leadership has also requested the former to issue directions refraining Ghosh and other BJP candidates or leaders from making such personal comments against the Chief Minister or any other leader or candidate of Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress has also requested the CEO, West Bengal to initiate immediate action against Dilip Ghosh for blatant violation of the MCC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor