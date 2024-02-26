TMC leader in Bengal’s Ashoknagar dies after being shot from point blank range
Kolkata, Feb 26 Tension was brewing in Ashoknagar, a hamlet near the Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal on Monday following the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader and deputy chief of a panchayat late on Sunday night.
The deceased, Bijan Das (49), had gone to the house of one of his associates to rest as he was feeling unwell after attending a public function near the Guma Railway Station.
According to the residents of the area, suddenly a man barged into the room where Bijan Das was resting and shot him from point blank range.
Bijan Das was immediately shifted to the Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Villagers told the police that internal party rivalry might be the reason behind the murder.
Police have identified a local resident named Gautam Das as the killer of the Trinamool Congress leader.
Gautam Das, who has a criminal record, is absconding and police have registered a case against him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The body of the deceased Trinamool Congress leader has been sent for post mortem.
